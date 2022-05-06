A version of this story appeared in the May 6 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.
London (CNN)Plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II's highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee weekend next month.
But the biggest news surrounds three notable omissions -- Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and the monarch's disgraced son Prince Andrew -- who won't join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
CNN attended a media briefing at the palace on Friday to hear all the details. The celebrations have been eagerly awaited by royal fans worldwide, but we haven't had a full picture of how they'll unfold until now.
It's a jam-packed schedule of events to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne -- but the agenda has been surrounded by uncertainty about the monarch's health and questions about whether the Sussexes or Prince Andrew will attend.
We got some clarity on those issues, plus plenty of juicy details about the four-day royal extravaganza.
Here's everything we found out about the big day(s).
Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew won't be on the balcony.
Several members of the royal family will make an appearance on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade, which kicks off the celebration on the morning of Thursday, June 2.
But only royals carrying out official duties will be included, a royal spokesperson told CNN.
That means Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won't be present. The couple split from the royal family in 2020 and no longer take part in royal duties. It's been a burning question whether they'll fly to the UK for the events.
It also rules out Prince Andrew, who was stripped of royal duties and his HRH title in the wake of his civil sexual assault lawsuit. Andrew settled that suit out of court earlier this year, but his lengthy association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has tarnished his reputation and his involvement in the weekend posed awkward questions for organizers.
The Queen will be joined by her three other children, Charles, Edward and Anne, the spokesperson said. Prince William and Kate are also expected with their children, alongside a number of the Queen's other relatives.
This doesn't mean Harry, Meghan or Andrew won't be involved in the celebrations at all. The wider family is traditionally invited to church services, like the one set for St. Paul's Cathedral on the Friday.
But it's not clear whether Harry, Meghan and their children will be in the UK for the event. Harry has been caught up in a legal battle over whether he can pay for police protection, and has said they're "unable to return to his home" without that security.
The couple did make a secret visit to Windsor Castle last month and met with the Queen.
The Queen's attendance isn't confirmed.
Her Majesty is "looking forward" to the weekend and plans to take part in the celebrations, but "her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or on the day itself," a royal source told CNN.
The 96-year-old monarch has struggled with mobility problems in recent weeks and has been forced to miss several public appearances, including this month's Buckingham Palace garden parties (more on that later...)
She'll continue to play it safe for the jubilee and hasn't confirmed whether she'll be present at the various festivities.
It may be up to her family to represent her again, as they've been doing during recent engagements. Not getting a glimpse of the monarch may disappoint some of the fans in attendance, but it's become a reality that the nonagenarian Queen has slimmed down her schedule.
A party at the palace.
We already knew that a concert was planned for outside Buckingham Palace, following the jubilee tradition of hosting some big music stars on an impressive stage near the building.
But now we know what that stage will look like -- and it'll be quite something.
The BBC has released an impression of the staging and it's also been announced that 22,000 people will be able to attend. That includes 5,000 tickets reserved for key workers.