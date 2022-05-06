A version of this story appeared in the May 6 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here

London (CNN) Plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II's highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee weekend next month.

But the biggest news surrounds three notable omissions -- Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and the monarch's disgraced son Prince Andrew -- who won't join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

CNN attended a media briefing at the palace on Friday to hear all the details. The celebrations have been eagerly awaited by royal fans worldwide, but we haven't had a full picture of how they'll unfold until now.

It's a jam-packed schedule of events to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne -- but the agenda has been surrounded by uncertainty about the monarch's health and questions about whether the Sussexes or Prince Andrew will attend.

We got some clarity on those issues, plus plenty of juicy details about the four-day royal extravaganza.

Read More