Long-shot Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby

(CNN) In a stunning upset that sent the crowd roaring, Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The horse entered the race at 80-1 odds -- the biggest long-shot in the 20-horse field.

Rich Strike was in the middle of the pack as the horses entered the final stretch, but the horse surged past front-runners and betting favorites Epicenter and Zandon in the final seconds of the race.

Epicenter and Zandon finished in second and third place respectively.

Venezuelan jockey Sonny Leon, riding in his first Kentucky Derby, drove Rich Strike to the surprise victory and the $1.86 million winner's purse.

