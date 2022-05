Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs school where Ukrainians were sheltering, official says

(CNN) About 60 people are feared dead after a Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on a school in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, where civilians were sheltering on Saturday afternoon, a Ukrainian official said.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said the school building was destroyed.

"The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers (are) dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The chances of finding (anyone still) alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died," Hayday said.

Hayday said a Russian air strike hit the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine , at around 4:37 p.m. (9:37 a.m. ET) on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish.

Photos shared from the scene showed rescue personnel searching the smoldering ruins of the school building.

