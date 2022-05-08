Canelo Alvarez stunned by Russia's Dmitry Bivol as he suffers just second defeat of career

(CNN) Canelo Alvarez was stunned on Saturday night, as he was beaten by Russian fighter Dmitry Bivol in their light heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas.

Bivol claimed victory with a unanimous points decision, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor as he retained his WBA light heavyweight title.

The Russian stretched his undefeated record to 20-0, while he handed Alvarez just the second defeat of his career, and his first in nine years since he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

After the fight, Bivol said he was proud to have beaten a "great champion."

"I'm glad I proved myself today, I'm the best in my division and I keep this belt," Bivol said after the win. "He's a great champion, I respect him and all his team.

