Carlos Alcaraz channels spirit of Real Madrid to defeat Novak Djokovic in Madrid Open epic

(CNN) So strong is Carlos Alcaraz's affection for Real Madrid, even the Spanish teen sensation's tennis matches mirror his beloved football club's.

Just 24 hours after defeating compatriot Rafael Nadal, the 19-year-old fought back to beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a sensational three-and-a-half-hour classic on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.

Emboldened by a rapturous home crowd at the Manolo Santana Stadium, a 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5) victory over the Serb saw Alcaraz become the first player in history to beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches on clay.

Having only turned 19 on Thursday, Alcaraz took the match to the 20-time grand slam winner from the outset, a spectacular array of drop shots helping the world No. 9 to take the second set after agonizingly losing the first on a tiebreak.

And just as Real Madrid had done in spectacular fashion against Manchester City in the Champions League last week, the Spaniard completed a stunning comeback, this time triumphing in the tiebreak to spark bedlam among the stands.

