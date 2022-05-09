Former Ajax striker and Congolese international Jody Lukoki dies aged 29

(CNN) Former Ajax footballer and Congolese international forward Jody Lukoki has died at the age of 29, according to a statement from his club, FC Twente.

"This morning, FC Twente received the terrible news that Jody Lukoki has passed," the Dutch club said on its website on Monday.

"The club is shocked and deeply struck by this tragic event. FC Twente sympathizes with his loved ones and wishes them strength in processing this huge loss."

The cause of his death was not confirmed.

Lukoki first joined Amsterdam side Ajax at the youth level in 2008 and eventually graduated to the first team in January 2011.

