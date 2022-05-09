Olesen clinches dramatic British Masters victory with stunning eagle-birdie finish

(CNN)Thorbjørn Olesen won the British Masters with a finish for the ages on Sunday, as two monster putts for an eagle and a birdie saw the Dane seal his first European Tour victory in almost four years.
Having not won since the Italian Open in 2018, the 32-year-old looked set to end his wait for a sixth Tour victory at The Belfry before suffering a dramatic slump on the last round.
Yet just as Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg looked set to triumph after a stunning final day rise, Olesen sunk a 30-foot eagle and a 36-foot birdie to snatch victory from the jaws of collapse.
"I somehow just kept going. What a finish, incredible," Olesen, who claimed €369,214 ($389,000) in prize money, told the DP World Tour.
"I just gave it everything, I had a lot of belief in those two putts."
Olesen had led from the front after carding a 6-under 66 on Thursday's opening round, with Australia's Ryan Fox joining him at the summit.
A 2-under on Friday left the 2018 Ryder Cup winner a shot off German leader Hurly Long heading into day three, when a strong 3-under round gave Olesen a three-shot lead over Long and England's Marcus Armitage heading into the last day.
However, a disastrous start to the final round saw Olesen open with a bogey, with a birdie on the third providing a brief respite before four more bogeys ahead of the 16th hole.
"It was a pretty tough day, a lot of shots to the left -- I was really struggling," Olesen said.
Soderberg denied despite superb Sunday
Meanwhile, Soderberg was enjoying a stellar round that rocketed him up the leaderboard and into contention. After entering Sunday six shots behind Olesen, the Swede carded a final-round best 68 to set the clubhouse target at nine-under.
Having bettered par only once through the first 16, Olesen now required two straight birdies just to force a play-off.
Given that the Dane had carded eagle-birdie to close on Saturday, perhaps a repeat shouldn't have seemed so miraculous, but after bogeying two of the previous three holes, it looked impossible.
And yet, Olesen repeated the feat to clinch a dramatic win, turning to celebrate with a packed crowd at the finish.