Shohei Ohtani hits first grand slam as a professional

(CNN) From one magnificent feat to another, Shohei Ohtani is having a season to remember.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Angels star achieved his first grand slam as a professional as he helped his side to a 11-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, California.

Ohtani, Mike Trout and Jared Walsh combined to hit four home runs, with Ohtani hitting his second homer of the night -- a rare grand slam -- in the seventh inning, his first in either Japan or the majors. A grand slam happens when a batter hits a home run with the bases loaded -- teammates on the first, second and third bases.

On the other side of the plate, the Rays got three hits from Wander Franco, but they squandered scoring opportunities, finishing 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

"I'm definitely having the most fun right now," Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, according to MLB's official website.

