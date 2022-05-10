Denis Shapovalov calls for tougher measures against hecklers after fiery Italian Open win

(CNN) Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov has called for the sport to take a tougher stance against hecklers in the crowd after he was goaded by a spectator at the Italian Open on Monday.

During the second set of his 7-6 3-6 6-3 victory against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in Rome, Shapovalov was handed a point penalty after he crossed the net to show the umpire a ball marking on the court.

The incident prompted boos to ring around the stadium, and Shapovalov briefly broke off his remonstrations with the umpire to shout "shut the f**k up" towards a fan.

"He was just telling me to get off the court, get out of there, waving me off the court. Trying to obviously get under my skin or whatnot," Shapovalov told a press conference according to Reuters.

"I think the umpire just needs to keep an eye on it if a player mentions something.

