Barcelona star Ronald Araujo taken to hospital with concussion in 3-1 win against Celta Vigo

(CNN) Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was taken to the hospital after sustaining a concussion in the club's 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Araujo left the field in the 67th minute after clashing heads with teammate Gavi and was sent to the hospital to undergo further tests.

The victory saw Barça tighten its grip on second place in La Liga by moving seven points clear of third-placed Sevilla.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring after a brilliant piece of skill from Ousmane Dembélé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled Barcelona's lead just before halftime -- despite being outplayed for much for the first half.

Shortly after the break, Aubameyang scored again following another assist from Dembélé, but a misplaced pass from goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen then allowed Iago Aspas to pull one back for Celta.

