'Perfect' Kevin De Bruyne scores four as Manchester City move to brink of title

(CNN) Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne produced a scintillating performance to score four in his side's emphatic 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The victory takes City three points ahead of title rival Liverpool with just two games remaining and, importantly, Pep Guardiola's side now boasts a far superior goal difference with seven more scored.

If City is to retain the English Premier League title, which many now expect it to do, then it will certainly have De Bruyne to thank in large part.

The Belgian, who missed parts of the season to injury, has been magnificent in the run-in and was a class apart against Wolves.

He had all but put the game to bed after completing his hat-trick just 24 minutes in the match but added another in the second half before Raheem Sterling completed the rout.

