Lionel Messi tops Forbes' highest-paid athlete list for 2022

(CNN) Despite a disappointing season on the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was the highest-paid athlete in the world over the last 12 months, according to Forbes.

The soccer sensation is reported to be bringing in pre-tax gross earnings of $130 million a year from on-field and off-field pursuits, keeping him ahead of the likes of LeBron James and rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the rich list.

Messi, who earns a reported $75 million a year from playing soccer, also cashes in on $55 million from sponsorship deals and endorsements.

Forbes' Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2022 Lionel Messi: $130 million LeBron James: $121.2 million Cristiano Ronaldo: $115 million Neymar: $95 million Stephen Curry: $92.8 million Kevin Durant: $92.1 million Roger Federer: $90.7 million Canelo Alvarez: $90 million Tom Brady: $83.9 million Giannis Antetokounmpo: $80.9 million

It's the second time the Argentine sits atop Forbes' list, the last time coming in 2019.

The top 10 highest earners, who are all men, collectively brought in $992 million in pre-tax gross earnings over the last year.

