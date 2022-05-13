Sergio Aguero: Manchester City great is immortalized with statue

(CNN) Waves of light blue crashed around the stands of the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City fans bounced up and down, colliding into one another in their delirium.



This was a finale no Hollywood script writer would have imagined credible. Over in Sunderland, Manchester United fans stood shell-shocked despite their team's 1-0 victory, frozen by one of the most dramatic conclusions that the English Premier League has ever witnessed, as their title hopes evaporated.

With City trailing 2-1 in the 92nd minute but requiring victory over Queens Park Rangers to win its first Premier League title in 44 years, Edin Dzeko equalized.

Then, at 93:20 in the last minute of the game, a composed Sergio Aguero weaved his way through the frantic QPR defense and fired in a winner to secure victory and clinch the 2011/12 Premier League. Cue bedlam.

Now 10 years on, Aguero's goal has been immortalized in the form of a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

