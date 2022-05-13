Sebastian Vettel says climate change makes him question his Formula 1 job

(Reuters) Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver traveling the world to race cars.

Speaking on BBC Question Time, a television panel show mixing politicians and celebrity guests, the German was asked whether his position on the environment made him a hypocrite considering he was part of a "gas-guzzling" sport.

"It does, it does, and you're right when you laugh," the 34-year-old father-of-three replied. "There's questions I ask myself every day and I'm not a saint.

"Certain things are in my control and certain things are not. It's my passion to drive a car, I love it and every time I step in the car I love it.

"When I get out of the car, of course I'm thinking as well 'Is this something that we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?'"

