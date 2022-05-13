Luka Doncic makes history as Mavericks force Game 7 against Suns; Heat eliminate 76ers

(CNN) The Dallas Mavericks forced a Game 7 in the Western Conference semis, blowing out the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to level the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

Luka Doncic, facing the first elimination game of his young career, came up big with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to drag the Mavs to a deciding game back in Phoenix on Sunday.

In what has become an increasingly chippy series -- in particular between the two young stars from each team, the Suns' Devin Booker and Doncic -- it was the Slovenian guard who seemed to feed off that energy to raise his game.

The 23-year-old shot 11-for-26 from the field, including 2-for-8 from deep and 9-for-14 from the free-throw line, on his way to a dominating performance.

Doncic led the way in the Mavs' dominating victory over the Suns.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Doncic's ability to remain unflappable while facing playoff elimination.

Read More