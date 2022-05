(CNN) Rafael Nadal's bid to win a record-extending 14th French Open title has been dealt a blow as he continues to struggle from chronic foot pain.

The 21-time grand slam champion missed a large part of last season with the injury and says he is still learning to live and play through the pain.

The Spaniard appeared to struggle badly toward the end of his last game on Thursday as he fell to defeat against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

"I am a player living with an injury -- it is nothing new. It's something that is there," Nadal told reporters after the match.

"Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly. Even like this, I am trying hard... it can be frustrating that a lot of days I can't practice the proper way."

Read More