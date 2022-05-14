NFL superstar JJ Watt and Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, the unlikeliest of bromances

(CNN) A hulking six-foot-four NFL colossus and an Italian team principal of a Formula One team are not the likeliest of best buddies.

But JJ Watt and Guenther Steiner are breaking that mold.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Watt fell in love with Formula One through Netflix's hit immersive documentary, "Drive to Survive," and his favorite character was none other than Haas team principal Steiner.

The avuncular 57-year-old became a fan favorite during the show's documentation of the F1 season, in particular catching the eye of star Arizona Cardinal defensive end Watt.

In March this year, after Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher finished fifth and 11th respectively at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Watt tweeted: "Somebody get Guenther Steiner in front of a camera and inject it into my veins. KMag 5th and Mick 11th?!? Smash all the doors!"

