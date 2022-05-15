The NBA's international stars are taking over the league and this could be just the beginning

(CNN) A seven-foot man pulls up at a Serbian stable in a horse-drawn carriage. Within moments, he's in tears.

Far away from the glitz and glamor where he showcases his many skills Nikola Jokic is being presented with the trophy given to the National Basketball Association's ( NBA ) Most Valuable Player (MVP) outside a horse stable in his home country.

After another dominant year, Jokic was named MVP for the second straight season, in doing so becoming the 15th player in NBA history to win the MVP multiple times.

As a youngster, Jokic says he never harbored dreams of even playing the sport he has come to excel at; he was too busy mucking out the stables.

Jokic accepts his MVP award at a stable in Serbia.

"I was cleaning the boxes. I was cleaning the horses. At that age, I was not thinking about basketball at all, I'm not going to lie."

Read More