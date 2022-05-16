17-year-old is first active UK professional footballer to come out as gay in decades

(CNN) Jake Daniels, a 17-year-old forward for Blackpool FC in England's second tier, publicly came out as gay Monday in a statement released by the club.

The British LGBTQ advocacy group Stonewall says Daniels is the first professional player to come out in the UK in the last 30 years.

"I've known my whole life that I'm gay, and I now feel that I'm ready to come out and be myself." Daniels said in his statement.

"In reaching this point, I've had some of the best support and advice from my family, my Club, my agent and Stonewall, who have all been incredibly pro-active in putting my interests and welfare first," Daniels continued. "I have also confided in my team-mates in the youth team here at Blackpool, and they too have embraced the news and supported my decision to open up and tell people."

"I've hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. I want to be a role model myself by doing this."

