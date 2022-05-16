Stunning upsets, experienced vets and one inspired Slovenian lead to thrilling NBA Conference Finals

(CNN) Wow. Two Conference semifinal Game 7's on Sunday. Two incredible results.

First, the Boston Celtics knocked out the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks with an imposing 109-81 victory.

And just when you thought that couldn't be bettered, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks stepped up to steal the show.

Playing in Phoenix against the Suns -- the team with the best regular season record in the NBA and who made last year's Finals -- the Mavericks dominated from start to finish, comfortably beating the Suns 123-90.

The stunning set of Game 7 results set up a pair of mouthwatering Conference Finals to determine who will meet in the NBA Finals.

Read More