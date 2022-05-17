Arsenal's wait for Champions League return likely to continue after 'disaster' against Newcastle

(CNN) If last week's Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotpsur was damaging, over the course of 90 minutes against Newcastle on Monday, Arsenal's Champions League hopes were all but extinguished.

The 2-0 defeat at St James' Park -- a performance midfielder Granit Xhaka described as a "disaster" -- delivered a huge blow to Arsenal's chances of finishing in the Premier League top four as the Gunners remain two points behind Tottenham with one game left to play.

To regain fourth position and qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal will realistically need to beat Everton on Sunday and hope bottom side Norwich -- without a win in six Premier League games -- can pull off an unlikely victory against Tottenham.

But as things stand, Monday's lackluster defeat appears costly.

"If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home," was Xhaka's withering assessment of his team's showing against Newcastle.

"If you're not ready for that, you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home, don't come here," he told Sky Sports. "We need people that have balls -- sorry to say that -- to come here and to play, because we knew this game is maybe one of the most important games for us."

Newcastle, with little to play for other than cementing mid-table status, dominated the encounter and should have been in front by halftime -- the best chance falling to Allan Saint-Maximin after a lively run past Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The home side did take the lead 10 minutes into the second half when Ben White deflected Joelinton's cross into his own net.

White's own goal gave Newcastle the lead against Arsenal.

That goal did little to spur Arsenal into action as waves of Newcastle attacks continued and several chances -- including an audacious, long-distance attempt to lob Aaron Ramsdale -- fell to Callum Wilson.

But it was Bruno Guimarães, after Wilson had been denied by Ramsdale with five minutes left to play, who scored Newcastle's second and condemned Arsenal to back-to-back losses after last week's sucker-punch defeat to Tottenham.

"Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department from the beginning to the end and it's hard to accept," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"But you have to accept it and that's the reality of what happened today on that pitch ... We didn't compete, we never got into the game, we put ourselves in trouble time after time, we lost every duel.

"Every aspect of the game we were second best and Newcastle totally deserved to win the match, probably by a bigger margin as well."

The result means Arsenal will likely feature in the Europa League next season, and Europe's second-tier competition comes with its own unique challenges -- namely traveling to Europe to play on a Thursday before returning for a Premier League game at the weekend.

That could be difficult for Arteta given his side has struggled with a lack of squad depth throughout the season.

"The team that we were able to build is what we were able to build and it's the team that has taken us all the way here," the manager reflected after Monday's defeat.