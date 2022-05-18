Eintracht Frankfurt seal Europa League fairytale with penalty shootout victory to break Rangers' hearts

(CNN) For Seville, it was the hottest day of the year. For Eintracht Frankfurt it was one of the greatest nights in the German club's 123-year history.

Amid deafening noise and sweltering 31C (88F) heat on Wednesday, Frankfurt beat Glasgow Rangers 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw to clinch a fairytale UEFA Europa League title at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Colombian Rafael Borre, having canceled out Joe Aribo's opener, slotted home the deciding penalty after former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey had missed for Rangers

More to follow.