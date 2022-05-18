Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak banned for one year after wearing pro-war symbol on podium

(CNN) Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who received criticism outside of Russia for wearing a pro-war symbol on a podium next to a Ukrainian athlete, has received a one-year ban for his actions.

The 20-year-old wore a 'Z' symbol taped to his leotard while standing next to ​Ukrainian gymnast ​Illia Kovtun on a podium in March -- Kovtun won gold and Kuliak picked up bronze in the parallel bars at the gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar.

The 'Z' insignia has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian military and has become a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) criticized Kuliak for his "shocking behavior" and the athlete has now been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) for violating FIG rules.

The GEF ruled that Kuliak is banned from any FIG affiliated event for 12 months and must return his bronze medal.

