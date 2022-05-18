Tiger Woods defends legacy of PGA Tour ahead of PGA Championship

(CNN) Tiger Woods strongly defended the legacy of the PGA Tour ahead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf professional series teeing off next month.

Addressing the media Tuesday before the start of this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Woods made it clear he is in full support of the Tour his predecessors Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer built to what it is today.

"I just think that what Jack and Arnold have done in starting the Tour and breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in '68 or '69, somewhere in there, I just think there's a legacy to that," Woods said.

"I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it. I still think that the Tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity."

Woods' support for the PGA Tour, which was established in 1968, came when he was asked his views on the comments made by fellow golfer Phil Mickelson, who has been critical of the Tour while also voicing support for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Read More