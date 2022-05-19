Rory McIlroy sets early pace at 2022 PGA Championship with blistering opening round as Tiger Woods struggles

(CNN) Rory McIlroy ended April's Masters with a bang, and he maintained his blistering form at the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday.

Just over a month after finishing with a final-round 64 at Augusta National -- including a brilliant chip-in from a bunker on the 18th -- to finish second and a couple of shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler, the Northern Irishman carded a five-under 65 to take a one-shot lead from Thursday's early starters.

In an up-and-down 18 holes at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a run of four consecutive birdies for McIlroy on his opening nine holes helped propel him to the top of the leaderboard.

But after showing why he's a four-time major winner, the 33-year-old had his struggles on the back-nine, two bogeys on his 15th and 17th holes dragged him back to the pack and tied at the top of the leaderboard with Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge.

McIlroy reacts to a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

However, like at the Masters, McIlroy's round ended in a flourish.

