Scottie Scheffler slams driver into bag repeatedly in anger at wayward drive -- still saves extraordinary par

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round. Hide Caption 4 of 15