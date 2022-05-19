    Scottie Scheffler slams driver into bag repeatedly in anger at wayward drive -- still saves extraordinary par

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 0018 GMT (0818 HKT) May 20, 2022

    Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Adri Arnaus of Spain walks on the 10th hole during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Tiger Woods reacts after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the second green.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15