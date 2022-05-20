Australia's colorful election day could upend the coalition government

Brisbane (CNN)Election day creates a carnival atmosphere at polling booths across Australia, but beneath the bonhomie lies a serious decision -- and Saturday's vote has the potential to usher in major change.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is asking voters to re-elect his center-right Liberal-National coalition government, after a three-year term dominated by the pandemic, climate disasters, and accusations of dishonesty.
Morrison's popularity has waned since he defied polls to clinch a "miracle" win over Labor in 2019, and this election is seen as a referendum on his self-confessed "bulldozer" leadership style.
Morrison's main rival is Anthony Albanese, a Labor Party veteran who inherited the party leadership after his shell-shocked predecessor stepped down following the 2019 election loss.
This time Labor has stripped back its policy offerings to narrow the difference between it and the coalition, though both are facing an unprecedented challenge from "teal" Independents, who are campaigning for more climate action and political integrity.
Backed by the millionaire founder of "Climate 200," the color teal blends their "blue" Liberal views with "green" beliefs.
The major parties need at least 76 seats to govern outright -- any less and they'll have to negotiate with smaller parties and Independents to secure enough support to form a minority government.
Voting is compulsory and more than 17 million Australians are expected to have cast their vote before polling centers close at 6 p.m. AET (4.00 a.m. ET) on Saturday.
If there's a clear winner, the outcome could be known within hours -- but a close race may take days or even weeks to resolve.
The big issues
Across the country, smoke wafts from barbecues at polling sites as volunteers cook "democracy sausages" wrapped in a slice of bread topped with onions and sauce -- a decades-old Australian election tradition.
Volunteers wearing party colors hover nearby, waiting to push "how-to-vote" cards into the hands of anyone they suspect could be undecided.
After leading the polls for weeks, the odds narrowed for a Labor win in the final days before the vote, though public surveys are being approached with caution after the 2019 upset. Then, even bookmakers were caught off guard with SportsBet reportedly losing more than $5 million after paying out a Labor win two days early.
Australian elections are typically a two-horse race between the Liberal-National coalition and the Labor Party -- and while their policies seem similar, they are some important distinctions.
The most globally significant is their stance on the climate crisis.
The Morrison government has been called a climate "holdout" by the United Nations Secretary-General after outlining a plan to get to net zero by 2050 by creating massive new gas projects with unproven technology. The government says it backs a transition from coal to renewable energy, but has no plans to stop new coal projects.