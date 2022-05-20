A tornado swept through Paderborn, Germany, and injured at least 30 people, authorities said

(CNN) A tornado swept through the German city of Paderborn Friday, injuring at least 30 people, authorities said, and blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles.

The twister created a path of destruction from west to east of the city, Paderborn police said, adding it caused 30 to 40 injuries. At least 10 of those injuries were serious, authorities noted.

Traffic was heavily affected some pathways and parks were closed or impassable, police said.

Authorities asked residents to stay indoors as "countless danger spots" remained, and rescue efforts were ongoing.

Paderborn is about three hours north of Frankfurt.

