    Aaron Wise struck on head with ball from wayward drive during PGA Championship

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2105 GMT (0505 HKT) May 20, 2022

    Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 27
    Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 27
    A young spectator views players through binoculars during the second round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    A young spectator views players through binoculars during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 27
    Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as a gallery of fans look on during the second round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as a gallery of fans look on during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 27
    Erik van Rooynen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean off the green on the twelfth hole during the second round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Erik van Rooynen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean off the green on the twelfth hole during the second round.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 27
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/20/golf/aaron-wise-hit-with-ball-pga-championship-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Aaron Wise&lt;/a&gt; reacts on the seventh hole after being hit by a ball played by Cameron Smith during the second round.