Marcus Smart returns to help the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 2

(CNN) Marcus Smart inspired the Boston Celtics to a 127-102 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday to level the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smart had missed the opening game of the series through injury but returned with a vengeance in Game 2, racking up 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals in a 40-minute masterclass.

"I was pumped. I felt bad that I couldn't be out there with my teammates and go to battle with them," Smart told reporters after the game, speaking about his absence in Game 1.

"We're playing against a really good Miami Heat team. I got to get my rest, I got my health back, I got to watch and see some things and come out to execute this game."

The Celtics started the game slowly and had trailed 10-0 before Smart and his teammates got to work.

