(CNN) Twelve months ago, teenager Carlos Alcaraz needed to qualify to make the main draw of the French Open. This year, he is among the favorites to win the men's section of the tournament.

His is the sort of meteoric rise sport craves and should he achieve what many are predicting -- win the Coupes des Mousquetaires on the Parisian clay aged 19 -- he will make headlines around the world.

When tennis' elite usually descend on Paris for the second grand slam of the year, Rafael Nadal has been the dominant force of the men's game, while the outcome of the women's section has been unpredictable. There have been eight different winners in the last 10 years.

Alcaraz's rise -- from 141 in the world at the beginning of last year, to sixth now -- offers a much-needed alternative narrative to men's clay court tennis.

The Spaniard has won four ATP titles this year -- in Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Miami and Madrid -- beating Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on his way to the title in his country's capital.

