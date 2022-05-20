Tennis tours strip ranking points at Wimbledon over decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

(CNN) Wimbledon, the third of the four majors on the tennis calendar, is arguably the most famous tennis tournament in the world.

This year, however, the men's and women's professional tours, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), have opted to strip its ranking points for the grand slam event.

The announcements to remove the ranking points, which were made separately Friday by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the ITF, come following the decision from the tournament's organizers to ban Russians and Belarusians from playing in this year's event.

"The stance we are taking is about protecting the equal opportunities that WTA players should have to compete as individuals," a statement from WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said. "If we do not take this stance, then we abandon our fundamental principle and allow the WTA to become an example to support discrimination based on nationality at other events and in other regions around the world. The WTA will continue to apply its rules to reject such discrimination."

"Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries," an ATP statement said.

