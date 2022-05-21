'I am one of the favorite players to win Roland Garros': The meteoric rise of 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz

(CNN) Once a ruling dynasty has been established, it can prove difficult to shift.

On July 6, 2003, the day after Alcaraz turned two months old, Federer won his first grand slam title at Wimbledon, kickstarting an era in which the 'Big Three' have been victorious at 61 of the past 74 grand slam tournaments.

In that time, various players have been billed as the "next generation" in men's tennis; in 2015, it was Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic; in 2019, it was Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas; in 2022, it is Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz (right) beat Nadal in three sets in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open earlier this month.

So far, none of this "next generation" have consistently challenged the dominance of the 'Big Three,' though there is something different about Alcaraz -- something not seen since the exploits of his compatriot Nadal.

Read More