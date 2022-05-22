Australia has a new left-leaning government: Here's what you need to know

Brisbane, Australia (CNN)Australia's new leaders are yet to be sworn in following the Labor Party's victory Saturday, but the nation is already dissecting what seems to be a seismic shift in its politics.
After almost a decade of conservative leadership, voters turned their back on the ruling coalition, instead backing those who campaigned for more action on climate change, greater gender equality and political integrity.
For much of its history, Australian politics has been dominated by the two major parties: the Liberals on the center-right and Labor on the center-left. But this election threw all the balls up in the air, tossing more than a few to minor parties and Independents who were fed-up with the two-party system.
Here's what we learned.
Australia's coming in from the climate cold
Election results showed a strong swing towards Independents who campaigned on issues relating to the climate.
The candidates -- many first-time entrants to politics -- were seeking cuts to emissions of up to 60% -- more than twice as much as promised by the ruling conservative coalition (26-28%) and also more than Labor (43%). Known as teal candidates, they targeted traditionally blue Liberal seats with more green-leaning policies.
"Millions of Australians have put climate first. Now, it's time for a radical reset on how this great nation of ours acts upon the climate challenge," said Amanda McKenzie, CEO of the research group the Climate Council, on Saturday's election result.
Australia has long been known as the "lucky country," partly due to its wealth of coal and gas, as well as minerals like iron ore, which have driven generations of economic growth.
But it's now sitting on the frontier of a climate crisis, and the fires, floods and droughts that have already scarred the country are only expected to become more extreme as the Earth warms.
The ruling conservative government had been called a climate "holdout" by the United Nations Secretary-General after outlining a plan to get to net zero by 2050 by creating massive new gas projects. Incumbent Scott Morrison had said he would back a transition from coal to renewable energy, but had no plans to stop new coal projects.
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese promised to end the "climate wars," a reference to the infighting that has frustrated any efforts to push for stronger action on climate over the past decade and even cost some prime ministers their jobs.
Labor has pledged to reach emission net zero by 2050, partly by strengthening the mechanism used to pressure companies to make cuts.
But research institute Climate Analytics says Labor's plans aren't ambitious enough to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.
Labor's policies are more consistent with a rise of 2 degrees Celsius, the institute said, marginally better than the coalition's plan.
To speed up the transition to renewable energy, Labor plans to modernize Australia's energy grid and roll out solar banks and community batteries. But despite its net zero commitment, Labor says it'll approve new coal projects if they're environmentally and economically viable.
Women are being seen and heard
Morrison's popularity with women plummeted after several scandals involving his ministers.
Morrison himself was accused of lacking empathy when he responded to an allegation of a sexual assault in Parliament House by suggesting his wife, Jenny Morrison, had made him realize the gravity of the accusation.
"She said to me 'You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?' Jenny has a way of clarifying things. Always has," he said.