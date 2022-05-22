Australia has a new left-leaning government: Here's what you need to know

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) Australia's new leaders are yet to be sworn in following the Labor Party's victory Saturday, but the nation is already dissecting what seems to be a seismic shift in its politics.

After almost a decade of conservative leadership, voters turned their back on the ruling coalition, instead backing those who campaigned for more action on climate change, greater gender equality and political integrity.

For much of its history, Australian politics has been dominated by the two major parties: the Liberals on the center-right and Labor on the center-left. But this election threw all the balls up in the air, tossing more than a few to minor parties and Independents who were fed-up with the two-party system.

Here's what we learned.

Australia's coming in from the climate cold

Read More