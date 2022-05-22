Spain experiences record-breaking heatwave for May

(CNN) Parts of Spain have experienced a record heatwave for the month of May as temperatures reached 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in one city, according to the country's national weather agency AEMET.

On Sunday afternoon, the weather agency had warnings of high temperatures in place across 17 Spanish regions.

According to Reuters , people in the south of the country "waved fans, glugged water and splashed themselves at fountains" on Saturday as the heatwave descended on the region.

On Friday, the city of Jaén in Andalucía, southern Spain, recorded a temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

In a tweet, the Spanish weather agency said that, in the case of Jaén, temperatures were up to 16 degrees Celsius (60.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average for the time of year.

Aerial view of Jaen Cathedral in Jaen, Spain, where temperatures have hit 40.3 degrees Celsius.

A city thermometer on the Puente del Cachorro bridge reads 42 degrees in Seville.

