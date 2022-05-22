Manchester City produces stunning comeback to secure English Premier League title on dramatic final day

Manchester, UK (CNN) Manchester City produced a simply stunning comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and win the English Premier League on Sunday.

The host knew a win on the final day of the season would guarantee the title and, despite going 2-0 down, it scored three goals in five second half minutes to send the Etihad Stadium into delirium.

Fans, many of which had their heads in their hands for much of the game, ran onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate winning a title race like no other.

As the season was coming to its conclusion, City manager Pep Guardiola said that "the most difficult serve in tennis is the one you have to serve to be champion."

It was an analogy that couldn't have proved more fitting on a rollercoaster afternoon in Manchester.

