    Jordan Spieth skips ball off water at PGA Championship

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1856 GMT (0256 HKT) May 22, 2022

    Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole on Saturday, May 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods withdrew from the competition after struggling in his third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole on Saturday, May 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods withdrew from the competition after struggling in his third round.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 35
    Matt Fitzpatrick reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Matt Fitzpatrick reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 35
    Matt Fitzpatrick and Davis Riley walk on the 18th green during the third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Matt Fitzpatrick and Davis Riley walk on the 18th green during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 35
    Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the bunker on the first green during the third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the bunker on the first green during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 35
    Tiger Woods and his caddy walk on the ninth green during the third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament
    Tiger Woods and his caddy walk on the ninth green during the third round.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 35
    Spectators watch Will Zalatoris hit his shot on the 16th hole during the third round.
    Photos: The 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament