Manchester City players cement 'legend' status after winning a title race like no other

Manchester, UK (CNN)Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his players as "legends" after they completed one of the most memorable comebacks in English Premier League history on Sunday.
At 2-0 down to Aston Villa with less than 15 minutes left, even the most ardent City fan must have been dreading the worst, knowing they needed a win to guarantee winning the league.
The game and the title looked to be slipping away until this side, yet again, proved just how special it is by scoring three times in five minutes to provide a dramatic conclusion to the Premier League season that many will remember for some time.
It was a win fitting for the occasion. A fourth league title in five years is simply remarkable and testament to what Guardiola has done since arriving at the Etihad Stadium six years ago.
"Four Premier Leagues. These guys are legends already; people have to admit it," said Guardiola after an extraordinary Sunday.
"This group of players are absolutely eternal in this club because what we achieved is so difficult."
Comeback irony
The mentality of this team and its manager had been questioned after City fell victim to Real Madrid's stunning comeback in their Champions League semifinal this season.
City was just minutes away from booking its place in the final of European football's most prestigious competition but snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after buckling under Madrid's pressure -- eventually losing the second leg 3-1.
It was a result that might have crushed City's players in its immediate aftermath, but this title win will go some way towards healing those wounds.
"I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice!" Guardiola joked with reporters when asked how his side completed the comeback against Aston Villa.
"No explanation in Madrid, no explanation today. It's momentum. Sometimes, it's nice to live in these kinds of situations. I had the feeling this will help us to be stronger next season."
Even before winning the title, the team that Guardiola had assembled was already considered one of the best the country has ever seen and it boasts quality in every department.
Of course, money has been spent on getting the best players to the Etihad but splashing the cash doesn't always guarantee success -- just ask the Red side of Manchester for proof.
This achievement i