Manchester City players cement 'legend' status after winning a title race like no other

Manchester, UK (CNN) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his players as "legends" after they completed one of the most memorable comebacks in English Premier League history on Sunday.

At 2-0 down to Aston Villa with less than 15 minutes left, even the most ardent City fan must have been dreading the worst, knowing they needed a win to guarantee winning the league.

The game and the title looked to be slipping away until this side, yet again, proved just how special it is by scoring three times in five minutes to provide a dramatic conclusion to the Premier League season that many will remember for some time.

It was a win fitting for the occasion. A fourth league title in five years is simply remarkable and testament to what Guardiola has done since arriving at the Etihad Stadium six years ago.

"Four Premier Leagues. These guys are legends already; people have to admit it," said Guardiola after an extraordinary Sunday.

