Led by Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors take commanding 3-0 WCF lead over the Dallas Mavericks

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 series lead and edged closer to a place in the NBA Finals thanks to a 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

History is now on the Warriors' side, as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the NBA playoffs in 146 attempts.

Steph Curry led Golden State in scoring with an efficient 31 points to go with 11 assists and five rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins -- who slammed home a huge, posterizing dunk on Mavs star Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter -- added a double-double of his own with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

"When you're up 2-0 and you win on the road, it gives you a stranglehold and control of the series. That's huge," Curry told reporters.

"We obviously know that the job's not done, but it's a good feeling to know that we can play with house money on Tuesday and try and get the job done."

Read More