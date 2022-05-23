MLB suspends Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments' toward Black player

(CNN) Major League Baseball has issued a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine to New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for what the league calls "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday's game.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the game that Donaldson had "made a racist comment."

Anderson, who is Black, told reporters Saturday that Donaldson, who is White, called him "Jackie" (Robinson) in a disrespectful way multiple times during the game.

"He was trying to call me Jackie Robinson, like 'What's up, Jackie?'" Anderson said after Saturday's game. "I don't play like that. I wasn't really bothering nobody today, but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don't think it was called for. It was unnecessary."

In the fifth inning of Saturday's game, both teams' benches cleared after a verbal confrontation between Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal at home plate. Donaldson appeared to point to Anderson, who was playing in the field, and both benches cleared. Anderson had to be restrained by teammates. Both teams were issued warnings but no one was ejected.

Read More