(CNN) It may only have been French Open's first day, but already there's been a notable surprise in the women's draw as No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur was stunned by Magda Linette 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 at Roland Garros in Paris.

After a dominant first set, the 30-year-old Tunisian missed opportunities to break Linette in the second, something she'd come to lament as the world No. 52 produced a 40-0 comeback break in the final game to stun Jabeur on Sunday.

Known for her ability to bounce back in the face of adversity, Jabeur lamented Linette's ability to stifle her options in the defeat on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the opening match on the grand slam's main stadium.

"It was tough today," Jabeur said . "I gave it all and she had her momentum on court, she didn't give me too many options and I felt that she had response to, she had an answer to all my shots and she played very well in the important moments.

Jabeur during her match against Linette at the French Open.

"I wanted to go as far as I could in the tournament because I played well on clay in Madrid and in Rome, and it's difficult to take that one in. But that's what sport is like and you need to be smart enough to move forward and get back on court."

Read More