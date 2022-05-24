London Shell's annual shareholder meeting was temporarily suspended on Tuesday after dozens of climate protesters caused disruption, chanting slogans and holding banners.

"Can I assume that you do not want me to speak?" Shell chair Andrew Mackenzie asked over chants such as "we will stop you" -- sung to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You" -- and "Shell must fall", which delayed the start of proceedings.

Police arrived at the venue in central London but allowed protesters to continue chanting for over an hour after the meeting was supposed to start.

"We're here to embarrass them and hold them to account," said Aidan Knox of activists Money Rebellion, which is linked to climate protest group Extinction Rebellion.

Both Mackenzie and Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden stayed on the podium, watching the protests stone-faced, even as a screen behind them said the meeting was "temporarily paused" and non-protesting shareholders were asked to leave.

