CFL's Calgary Stampeders investigating reports that a player was involved in brawl at Newark airport with airline employee

(CNN) The Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders said they are investigating reports that player Brendan Langley was charged after a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport that was partially caught on video, according to a team statement obtained by CNN.

"The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley," the Stampeders said in the statement. "The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

CNN has reached out to Langley and the CFL with no response.

Earlier Monday, CNN spoke with both the Port Authority in Newark and United Airlines about a confrontation caught on video between a United Airlines employee and another man.

The video reviewed by CNN starts after the confrontation has begun and it is not apparent what instigated the fight. It shows the two exchanging blows.

