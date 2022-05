Novak Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon's 'lose-lose' ban on Russian and Belarusian players

(CNN) Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "wrong," world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday.

Wimbledon, the third of the four grand slams on the tennis calendar, is arguably the most famous tennis tournament in the world. But this year, the men's and women's professional tours, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), have opted to strip the grand slam of its ranking points following the decision from the tournament's organizers to ban Russians and Belarusians from playing in this year's event.

"Collectively, I am glad that players got together and showed to the grand slam that when there is a mistake happening we have to show there will be some consequences," Djokovic told reporters on Monday.

The ban on Russian players will prevent several high ranked players from competing at the iconic grass court slam.

"I think it (Wimbledon's ban) was a wrong decision. I don't support that at all. But at these times, it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflict," he added.

