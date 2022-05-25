Stefanos Tsitsipas survives a five-set thriller to progress to second round of French Open

(CNN) Under the floodlights at Roland Garros, world No. 4 and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first round scare from 20-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

After losing the first two sets, Tsitsipas rebounded to take a 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 victory and progress to the second round of the French Open.

It marked Musetti's second brush with instigating a major upset at the French Open. In the fourth round last year, he took a two-set lead against Novak Djokovic before retiring injured in the fifth.

Musetti is currently the world No. 66.

The match opened as it would eventually end -- with Tsitsipas in complete control. He raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and even had two break points for 5-1 but Musetti held, broke in return and leveled the set at 4-4.

After trailing 4-5, Musetti then embarked on a seven-game win streak to take the first set 7-5 and grab control of the second set too.

