We're finally learning more about long Covid

(CNN) Vaccines, variants, natural immunity and better treatment options mean catching Covid-19 now isn't the same as it was a year or two ago.

But for millions of people who contracted the virus even in the pandemic's first months, the impact of the disease lingers.

As many as one in five adults who recovered from a Covid-19 infection have experienced at least one medical condition relating to long Covid, according to a study published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That figure jumps to one in four in people aged 65 and older. The most common conditions among all adults were respiratory symptoms and musculoskeletal pain, the researchers found. Covid patients were also twice as likely as other people to have conditions affecting the lungs.

Despite the vast scientific attention paid to understanding Covid-19 and developing vaccines and treatments, health experts are still learning about long Covid -- one of the pandemic's most unusual and detrimental phenomena.

