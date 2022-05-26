Human genome of Pompeii victim sequenced for the first time

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)Scientists have successfully sequenced the genome of a man who died after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD for the first time.
Researchers studied the remains of two individuals found in a building known as the House of the Craftsman, a dwelling in the densely populated center of Pompeii, and distilled their DNA, according to a study published Thursday in the Scientific Reports journal.
Pompeii was home to up to 20,000 people before it was destroyed in the eruption, which was visible from more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) away. More than 2,000 people died as a direct consequence. The city was buried under a 23-foot-deep layer of ash and debris after the volcanic explosion, which preserved the ruins from the damaging effects of weather and climate. It has since become a popular tourist destination, as well as a rich site of study for archaeologists.
The structure, form and length of both skeletons suggest that one set of remains belonged to a man who was aged between 35 and 40 when he died, whereas the other skeletal remains came from a 50-year-old woman.
'Unbelievable' achievement
While scientists could obtain ancient DNA from both individuals, they were only able to sequence the entire genome from the man's remains because there were gaps in the sequences extracted from the woman's remains.
"Pompeii is one of the most unique and remarkable archaeological sites on the planet, and it is one of the reasons that we know so much about the classical world. To be able to work and contribute in adding more knowledge about this unique place is unbelievable," Gabriele Scorrano, an assistant professor in the department of health and medical sciences at the University of Copenhagen and a lead author of the study, told CNN over email.
Pompeii is one of the world's most intensively studied archaeological sites, but getting detailed genetic information from the skeletal remains preserved in Pompeii had long eluded scientists.
Before this latest study only short stretches of mitochondrial DNA from human and animal remains from Pompeii had been sequenced, a news release announcing the study said.