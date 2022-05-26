Human genome of Pompeii victim sequenced for the first time

(CNN) Scientists have successfully sequenced the genome of a man who died after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD for the first time.

Researchers studied the remains of two individuals found in a building known as the House of the Craftsman, a dwelling in the densely populated center of Pompeii , and distilled their DNA, according to a study published Thursday in the Scientific Reports journal

Pompeii was home to up to 20,000 people before it was destroyed in the eruption, which was visible from more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) away. More than 2,000 people died as a direct consequence. The city was buried under a 23-foot-deep layer of ash and debris after the volcanic explosion, which preserved the ruins from the damaging effects of weather and climate. It has since become a popular tourist destination, as well as a rich site of study for archaeologists.

The structure, form and length of both skeletons suggest that one set of remains belonged to a man who was aged between 35 and 40 when he died, whereas the other skeletal remains came from a 50-year-old woman.

The discovery of the two skeletons dates back to excavations between December, 1932 and February, 1933 by the archaeologist Amedeo Maiuri.

'Unbelievable' achievement

