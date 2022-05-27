(CNN) Zlatan Ibrahimović said he has "never suffered so much" in pursuit of a trophy, after he lifted the Scudetto with AC Milan on Sunday.

The Swedish striker revealed on social media that he has played the last six months of the season without an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee -- the strong band of tissue that connects the thigh bone to the shin bone and the knee joint.

"Swollen knee for six months," Ibrahimović said in a post published to his verified Instagram account on Thursday. "I was only able to train with the team 10 times in the last six months."

"Took more than 20 injections in six months. Emptied the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months. Barely slept for six months because of the pain. Never suffered so much on and off the pitch."

The Rossoneri won 3-0 against Sassuolo to clinch their first Serie A title in over a decade, ending the season on 86 points -- two points ahead of runners up Inter Milan.

