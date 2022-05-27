(CNN) The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, a feat only three previous teams have ever achieved.

After defeating the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in San Francisco on Thursday, the Warriors took a 4-1 series victory and now await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Warriors, appearing in their first Finals since 2019, join the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to feature in six Finals over an eight-year span.

It's a record that has led to comparisons with the dominant Bulls team of the 1990s, which featured Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"I think the common denominator is just talented players who are fierce competitors," Kerr said of comparisons between the two teams.

