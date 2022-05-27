Nick Kyrgios turns down million dollar Bernard Tomic challenge

(Reuters) Nick Kyrgios has turned down a million dollar challenge from Bernard Tomic to sort out their differences on court as the Australian tennis players continue their spat on Friday.

Kyrgios described Tomic as the most hated athlete in Australia when the pair exchanged barbs over who was the better player on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Tomic, who won their only professional meeting at Kooyong in 2019, returned serve by offering to put up a million dollars for a one-on-one contest.

"At the end of the day, talk is cheap," Tomic told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I'm ready to make it 2-0 whenever you want. Put your money where your mouth is.

"Let the public decide who is better. I'll beat you anywhere, any place. If not, shut your mouth and go back to playing doubles.

